Stolen truck, motorcycle destroyed in Ionia Twp. arson

Investigators on scene of a barn arson that destroyed a stolen pickup truck and motorcycle. (Photo: Courtesy of Ionia Co. Sheriff's Office)

IONIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Investigators in Ionia are looking into an arson that destroyed a stolen motorcycle and pick-up truck.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 21 deputies were sent to a barn fire in the 4000 block of Smokey Row in Ionia Township.

The initial called indicated the small barn was found completely burnt and destroyed, and that a vehicle was found to have burned up inside. Authorities investigated more and found there were actually two vehicles insides, a pickup truck and a motorcycle -- both were destroyed in the fire.

The pickup truck was stolen out of Eaton County and the motorcycle was stole out of Ionia.

According to ICSO, the property owners were determined to "have no connection or knowledge" that the vehicles were in the barn, which sits in a relatively secluded area.

Deputies found evidence at the barn that lead to the likelihood that the fire was set intentionally.

Anyone with information that might further this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jon Ruswinckel at 616-527-8259.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV