Students mark names of Nassar survivors on campus rock

LANSING, MICH. - Students on the MSU campus are now living under the same cloud of scandal that is casting a big shadow over their school. But many are focusing on the people directly impacted by Larry Nassar. His abuse survivors.

"To me these names mean survival and strength," senior Taylor Bonner said.

Students at Michigan State University wrote the survivor's names on the campus boulder.

"As a woman I can empathize, with the survivors and I am a social work major on campus and I just really want to show that even though the administration may not have supported them, I as well as my colleagues support them," Bonner said.

Bonner is disappointed in her university.

"If I was ever in a situation being sexually assaulted, I feel like I wouldn't be supported and I don't want to be on a campus or in a space where I'm not supported or helped in any way," Bonner said.

She said Lou Anna Simons resignation is appropriate, but said there are more adults that must be held accountable.

"There were steps that needed to be taken and she did not take those steps to help those survivors," Bonner said. "There were other people beforehand who just brushed it under the rug and they need to be held accountable as well."

Bonner won't stop until every name is written on the rock.

"We all trust our doctors they're a person of high authority, we trust them with our bodies and we trust them to know what's best for us, and to see girls as young as six-years-old, stuff like that happening to them, I used to be a six-year-old and just to imagine that happening, it's very heartbreaking."

Many students agree that Simon did the right thing by resigning and believe new policies have to be implemented to keep something like this from ever happening again.

