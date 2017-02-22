Police tape surround the scene where a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in southeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in southeast Houston Wednesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. the 18-year-old was working at the restaurant when he was shot in the neck by one of two robbery suspects.

Police said the victim's mother was working in the restaurant as well when the suspects walked in.

"During the robbery, it appears the black males entered the store, pointed a gun at a female employee who ended up being the victim's mother. (The victim) tried to intervene and when he confronted the guy with the gun, he was shot." said Detective David Crowder.

Family members identified the victim as Javier Flores, a student at Chavez High School.

Emergency responders with the Houston Fire Department rushed Flores to Ben Taub Hospital but he did not survive.

Police said they don't know if anything was taken in the robbery.

"They’re out here working and doing what they’re supposed to be doing and then these two suspects came in and cut that short and certainly there was nothing in there that was worth the life of the 18 year old." said Detective Crowder.

The suspects are described as two young black males.

Witnesses said one of the suspects was around 18 to 20 years old, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, dark in complexion and wearing a dark blue hoodie with black pants.

The second suspect was described as being 17 years old, wearing a light blue hoodie and dark pants as well.

The restaurant is located in the 3900 block of Broadway Street.

The suspects fled the scene in a 4-door, gold colored sedan and traveled southbound on the I-45 feeder road.

According to police, another robbery took place at a different Subway in Houston shortly after.

The descriptions of the suspects involved in that robbery matched the descriptions of the suspects involved the robbery on Broadway.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the second Subway robbery.

Per HPD: victim was working in store with his mother when 2 men came in and tried to rob place. 18 yr old intervened and got shot #khou pic.twitter.com/zVQtVC0XGQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) February 23, 2017

Homicide is investigating @ 3900 Broadway where two robbery suspects shot & killed a Subway employee #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2017

