Subway restaurant robbed in Plainfield Township

Kent County Sheriff (Photo: John Hogan)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies in Kent County are searching for a suspect after a Subway restaurant in Plainfield Township was robbed.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect demanded money from the cash register. There was no weapon seen, however it was implied at the time of the robbery.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. at 4615 West River Dr. NE in Plainfield Township.

The suspect is described by deputies as a black male, around 30-years-old, 6' tall and 200 lbs. He was

wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black stocking cap, dark pants and dark shoes. Police say he left the robbery on foot.

Any information, please contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV