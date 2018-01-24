Suspect arrested after teen shot and killed in Grand Rapids

Vincente Rodriguez-Ortiz faces charges of open murder, felony firearm, felonious assault, and domestic assault and battery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids.

Officers found the victim, now identified as 17-year-old Andre Hawkins, with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, outside of a home on Second Street, between Pine and Lincoln Avenues. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say a warrant was served Wednesday in the 1000 block Bridge St NW, less than four blocks from the shooting. Police later arrested Vicente Rodriguez-Ortiz on four counts, including open murder.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of 2018.

“The violence that has occurred as of late is not acceptable to this community. The GRPD will work tirelessly to bring the individuals responsible to justice," Chief David Rahinsky stated in a release from the police deparment. "This afternoon’s apprehension of a suspect in last night’s (Tuesday's Jan. 23 ) homicide is a testament to the dedication of the men and women sworn to protect Grand Rapids.”

