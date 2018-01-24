Suspect dead after 2 Michigan State Police troopers shot in Branch County

Two MSP members shot during execution of search warrant in Branch County. (Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

UNION CITY, MICH. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Branch County.

Police have confirmed that the shooter has been killed and was found in a field behind a house were police were searching. Police brought in specialty teams and are still trying to figure out the cause of the suspect's death.

State police say a detective sergeant and a trooper were shot during "the execution of a search warrant related to a cold case investigation" around 11:15 a.m. in Union Township.

When troopers arrived on scene, they announced their presence. That's when the suspect showed a long gun at them and fired. The detective was shot in the chest and the trooper was grazed in the hand.

The detective was taken to the hospital and the trooper denied medical attention. According to a release from MSP, Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma of the Marshall Post, who was shot in the chest this is in serious but stable condition.

Our partner, the Battle Creek Enquirer, is reporting the detective was talking and is expected to recover. MSP have no confirmed his condition.

