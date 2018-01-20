Suspect identified for the sexual assault of an 85-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kelvin Williams, 24, has been identified by the GRPD as the suspect for the sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the woman reported that a man entered her unlocked door and sexually assaulted her in her residence at the Marsh Ridge Senior Living Community. Police believe that Williams was visiting a friend at the senior living facility and assaulted the victim, "during a moment of criminal opportunity."

The GRPD said that there seems to be no relationship between Williams and the victim.

Williams was arrested immediately after the assault and was arraigned on Jan. 19 for four charges, including first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anyone that may have information regarding this case, or criminal behavior perpetrated by Williams, to contact the investigator at (616) 456-3423 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/www.silentobserver.org.

