Suspect identified in Branch County trooper shooting

Officers Steensma and Thayer were injured in the shooting. (Photo: WZZM)

UNION CITY, MICH. - Two Michigan State Police officers were shot during the Wednesday, January 23rd altercation that left 62-year-old David Kidney of Union City, Michigan dead.

A cold case investigation with a search warrant led MSP officers to 595 Francisco Road in Union City, at which point they came under fire from Kidney.

Sgt. Aaron Steensma is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the chest.

Trooper Daniel Thayer was shot in the hand and chest, though the latter round was stopped by his ballistic vest. All Michigan State Police personnel were wearing body armor during the shooting.

Kidney's autopsy showed his cause of death to be a single gunshot wound "sustained while exchanging gunfire with troopers."

The investigation is still ongoing.

