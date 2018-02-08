Suspect sought after bank robbery puts schools on lockdown

MIDDLEVILLE, MICH. - Schools in Middleville were placed on lockdown Thursday, Feb. 8 after a bank robbery in the area.

According to Barry County central dispatch, deputies were called to the Chemical Bank on the 300 block of Arlington Street around 3:30 p.m. for the robbery.

The sheriff's department said a white man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Arlington St. and Sherman St., on foot, wearing a camouflage coat, blue jeans and a hunter orange stocking cap.

Deputies said the Thornapple Kellogg Schools were put on lockdown but the lockdown was shortly lifted and students were allowed to go home.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff's department at 269-948-4801 or dispatch at 269-948-4800.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV