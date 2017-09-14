Suspect sought after larcenies at Spring Lake Twp marina

The larcenies have occurred at the Barrett Boat Work on West Savidge St on at least 3 different occasion in the last month, according to deputies in Ottawa County.

SPRING LAKE TWP, MICH. - After serval larcenies in Spring Lake Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a car and suspects involved.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, the larcenies happened at the Barrett Boat Work on West Savidge St on at least three different times in August of 2017.

Police say fishing equipment and electronics valued over $4,000 were stolen.

The department is looking for the car in the pictures provided. The car has two front fenders that are a darker color than the rest of the vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or suspects is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or tips can be sent here.

