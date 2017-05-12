Suspect sought after overnight armed robbery

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for a suspect following an overnight armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Quik N EZ Party Store on Plainfield Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanded money and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described by police as a black man in his 20’s, 5’9”-5’10”, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

