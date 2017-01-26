Suspect sought after Wyoming armed robbery

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming police are searching for a man they say robbed a store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Burton Street SW around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Once on scene, police determined a black man around 20 years old came into the store and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the clerk.

The suspect was wearing all black with a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses say he left the scene in a white two door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, and fled westbound on Burton.

If you have any information, please call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

