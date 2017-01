BIG RAPIDS, MICH. - Deputies at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying the suspect in a fraud case. The person is wanted for retail fraud at a Walmart in Big Rapids.

The suspect appeared to leave the store in a white Toyota mini-van.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriffs Department at 231-592-0150.

