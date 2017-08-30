HOWARD CITY, MICH. - One person has been arrested for charging police and running down the street while taking off his clothes in Howard City.

According to a release, the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious person call which led to the arrest of a Sand Lake man Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 1:20 a.m. Police were called to the intersection of Elmwood and Fir Lane.

Deputies say, they responded to a man running down the street, screaming and taking his clothes off. They were able to spot the man and later identified him as David Nichols, 31.

According to the department, when police confronted Nichols, he charged an officer. Police say Nichols was taken into custody and had to be tased several times.

Nichols has been charged with one count of resisting an officer, causing injury, two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.

A Sheriff’s Deputy did receive minor injuries. He was treated at and released from a hospital.

