Suspect turns himself in for Park Twp. shooting

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A man police say is connected to a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Park Township has turned himself in.

Deputies say 22-year-old Issac Flores turned himself in at Holland District Court Friday. He was arraigned for felony charges of assault with attempt to commit great bodily harm and possession of a firearm.

Flores is currently in custody in the Ottawa County Jail.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department has been investigating the incident. Deputies say a man with a gunshot wound was found at a home on Lillian Street around 5 a.m. that morning. The man who was shot is still in the hospital in critical condition -- he is still in the hospital recovering.

If you have any information, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

