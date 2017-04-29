Suspect wanted for buying lottery tickets with fake credit cards

Courtesy: Kent County Sheriff's Department

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kent County deputies are trying to identify a man suspected of credit card fraud.

Police say the suspect has been using fake credit cards to buy nearly $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets in Gaines Township and Walker. He has been seen driving the BMW pictured above.

If you recognize him or the car, you are asked to call Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer at (866) 774-2345.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

