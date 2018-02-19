'Suspicious death' investigation underway after man found in road

THINKSTOCK

DANBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Investigators in Ionia County are working to determine how a 29-year-old man found in the road overnight died.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is calling the case suspicious but do not know what lead up to Nicholas Hoppes' death.

Officials were called the Charlotte Highway between Cutler and Peake roads in Danby Township around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19. When they arrived on scene, Hoppes was already dead and in the northbound lane of the road.

No other information is being released at this time.

If you have any information. please call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

