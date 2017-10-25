Suspicious death investigation underway in Three Rivers area

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

THREE RIVERS, MICH. - Michigan State Police in south western Michigan are investigating a suspicious death in the Three Rivers area.

According to release from police, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, around 7 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the body of a 27-year-old female found on near the roadway on Johnson Rd. Police say, the woman was identified as Kristen Littlefield of Three Rivers.

Michigan State police say there will be an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

