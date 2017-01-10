Tax fraud that targeted US veterans, inmates lands ringleader 10 years in prison

(Photo: Battle Creek Enquirer)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Battle Creek man who orchestrated a sweeping tax fraud using the identities of prison inmates and U.S. military veterans was sentenced to 10 years in prison for what federal investigators called “a blatant disregard of the law.’’

Derrick J. Gibson was one of 34 people charged last year with conspiracy to commit fraud.

The numbers were staggering: Nearly 4,700 fraudulent tax returns filed over an eight-year period that netted Gibson and his confederates more than $22 million.

In addition to prison, U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff ordered that Gibson, 53, pay the government $16 million in restitution.

He was also sentenced Monday, Jan. 9, to more than three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a loaded .380-caliber handgun.

Gibson said he needed the gun for personal protection after being severely beaten and robbed in 2013. Prior felony convictions precluded him from having a firearm. Both the fraud and gun cases carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He entered guilty pleas in August.

In the tax fraud case, state inmates working with employees at the Veterans Administration hospital in Battle Creek used patient and prisoner information to collect more than $22 million in bogus tax refunds.

Defendants ranged in age from 21 to 74. Although the number of bogus refunds approached 4,700, federal prosecutors filed charges in about a dozen instances in which VA patients and inmate information was fraudulently used.

Several state prison inmates who agreed to provide personal identification on other inmates were to be rewarded with cash or credits, investigators charged.

“Multiple individuals were involved in the filing of false, fictitious and fraudulent federal tax returns claiming false federal income tax refunds,’’ according to the indictment.

Participants opened and maintained bank accounts to receive the fraudulent tax refunds between 2007 and 2014, the indictment charges. Refunds ranged from $500 to $7,500.

In some cases, inmates were falsely listed as dependents or VA patient information was used to garner false educational credits. Refunds occasionally were applied to prepaid debit cards, court records show.

Several agencies participated in the investigation, including the IRS, Veteran Affairs, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, ATF, the Department of Homeland Security, police departments in Albion and Battle Creek, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police.

“Although the fraud occurred over a lengthy period of time, most of the actual fraud itself was not that sophisticated,’’ defense attorney Helen C. Nieuwenhuis wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Many bank accounts were opened and many false returns were filed.

“The fraud’s main component was to file false tax returns to maximize refunds,’’ Nieuwenhuis wrote. “Admittedly, this fraud was large and ongoing for a number of years, but the actual fraud itself arguably was not that sophisticated.’’

Gibson, she said, regrets his criminal behavior and has expressed “strong remorse regarding his family and friends who have been charged in this conspiracy.’’

