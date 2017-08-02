(Photo: John Hogan)

WYOMING, MICH. - A Kentwood Public Schools teacher accused of attacking his wife with a knife and sexually assaulting a student waived a hearing Wednesday on multiple felony charges, sending the cases to Kent County Circuit Court.

James Chelekis, 31, is charged with assault with intent to murder for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife at a home on Oakvale Drive SW in Wyoming. Police were called to the home shortly before 6 a.m. on June 27.

The victim was treated for stab wounds to her neck and hands.

During the investigation, police learned that Chelekis was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at Crestwood Middle School. The student told police that the sexual relationship spanned over the course of a year and a half. He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in that case.

Wyoming police said there is no indication that Chelekis' wife knew about the relationship with the student. The school district placed Chelekis on administrative leave after criminal charges were filed.

The criminal charges are punishable by up to life in prison. Chelekis is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $1.75 million bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV