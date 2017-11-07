Teen stripped and beaten during robbery because he's gay, police say

Trevon Godbolt (Photo: Provided)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Over the weekend, Muskegon Heights police officers were called to the scene of a robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 17-year-old victim was lured to the area. The suspect took his clothes and beat him because of his sexual orientation, police say.

The suspect, 18-year-old Trevon Godbolt, also know as Trevon Taylor, is facing the unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment charges from the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office. Both carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The prosecutor's office is also considering an ethnic intimidation charge or some other type of hate crime, but current statues does not cover assaults based on sexual orientation.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Godbolt and Silent Observer is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information, call 911 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

