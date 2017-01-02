Teenager injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Police investigating a shooiting on Collins Ave. (Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Police officers are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a teenager on the city's southeast side Monday evening. It happened on Collins Avenue between Burton and Griggs shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Officers say the 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police brought in K-9 units to search the area for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be reached on line at silentobserver.org.

