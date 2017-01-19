Teens face new charges for 2016 fatal shooting

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has filed new and more significant charges against two teens in connection to the June 10, 2016, fatal shooting of J'Mari Harris.

The 16 year old was shot and killed near Leahy Street and Holbrook Avenue. Harris's body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. not far from Moon Elementary School.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, the two teens previously charged in connection to the shooting returned to Muskegon County juvenile court. Both were arraigned on new manslaughter charges.

Gary Johnson, 16, was placed on GPS tether and released following the hearing. Johnson was previously charged in October with carrying a concealed weapon.

Amir Petty, 17, was also released on GPS tether by the court. He too was charged with manslaughter. Petty was previously charged in June with armed robbery in connection to the shooting of Harris.

Prosecutors say the two teens' actions resulted in the death of Harris.

Prosecutors previously said the shooting happened during an armed robbery. Investigators now believe the gun fired as the three teens wrestled for the gun.

