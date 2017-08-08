Testimony in suspected child abuse death underway

Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves in court for arraignment on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A man charged with felony murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy told investigators he tried to hydrate the listless child by pouring water down his throat shortly before he started performing abdominal compressions.

Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves said the boy’s abdomen appeared to be distended from the water, so he started compressions to induce vomiting, a detective testified Tuesday, Aug. 8.

It wasn’t water, but blood, that was causing the boy’s abdomen to bulge, Kent County Sheriff’s Detective William Marks said.

Ortiz-Nieves appeared in 63rd District Court today for a preliminary examination to hear evidence against him. The hearing will resume this afternoon with testimony from forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on the boy.

Ortiz-Nieves was charged in June with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the boy's June 13 death. He's also charged as a habitual offender for prior felony convictions.

Ortiz-Nieves was dating the mother of 4-year-old Giovanni Meijas and had been living at their home for since about February.

When she left for work in the morning, Ortiz-Nieves was left alone to watch seven children, all under the age of 11.

The boy appeared listless when he got the child into the shower, according to testimony.

When the boy did not respond after being in the shower, Ortiz-Nieves tried to give the boy water, he told investigators during a 5-1/2 interview.

After being transferred to a bedroom, the boy appeared to be unresponsive, so Ortiz-Nieves began chest compressions, according to testimony. He was performing CPR on the child when Kent County sheriff’s deputies arrived.

An arriving deputy described the CPR as being “overzealous’’ and “aggressive.’’

“I made him stop because I thought he’s hurt him further,’’ the deputy testified this morning.

