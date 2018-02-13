Three facing charges in 2014 Van Buren County murder

Mugshots from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office of Amber Roberts, Brandon Robertson, and James Eakins, the three people charged in the 2014 death of Scott Taylor Sr, of Bloomingdale Township

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - Three people are facing charges in connection to a 2014 murder in Van Buren County. Scott Michael Taylor Sr., 56, was found unresponsive in his Bloomingdale Township home by his son and a friend in the early morning hours of August 21, 2014.

The three suspects Amber Marie Roberts, 42; James Robert Eakins, 40; and Brandon Trae Robertson, 32, all from Battle Creek, were arrested over the last month.

They were arraigned in South Haven District Court on one charge of homicide open murder, two charges of Armed Robbery, and felony firearm. They are being held in the Van Buren County jail without bond.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by the Michigan State Police, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, and the Battle Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

