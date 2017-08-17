Three people arrested for using a drone to drop a phone, drugs into a prison

OLD BETHPAGE, NY - AUGUST 30: A drone is flown for recreational purposes in the sky above Old Bethpage, New York on August 30, 2015. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

IONIA, MICH. - Three people were arrested after they tried to use a drone to drop a cell phone and drugs into the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 17, two corrections officers heard the sound of a drone in the yard area. They investigated the noise and saw the drone drop a package near one of the housing units.

The corrections officers alerted other staff members of the prison, and the group gathered around the package in the yard. The drone then came back and dropped another package where some of the staff of the prison was standing.

They then contacted local law enforcement who stopped a car and three people who were near the prison.

This is one of the first times where suspects were arrested immediately after introducing contraband into a prison.

