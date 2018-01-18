Toddler dies in hospital hours after shooting that also took his grandmother's life

GRPD onscene of a death investigation in the 200 Blk of Montgomery St SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A little boy has died after a shooting on the city's southeast side that also claimed the life of his grandmother.

Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Montgomery St. SE around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. That's where they found 46-year-old Germaine Brown and her grandson, 2-year-old King Talbert. Both had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and Talbert was taken to the hospital.

Police said every effort was made to save Talbert's life, but he died around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The initial investigation found Brown was babysitting Talbert at her home when the shooting occurred. No other details have been released.

The official causes of death will not be released until the autopsies are complete.

In a press release, the Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team Investigators said they worked through the night on this case, and will continue to work relentlessly to bring justice for the victims and the family.

"Every life is precious, and every death is devastating," said Captain Kurt Vanderkooi of the Investigations Bureau in the release. "When we have the death of a child involved, in raises the emotional level of the family, members of the police department, and the community as a whole.

"We are committed to finding answers in this case and locating whoever was involved in the death of King and Germaine."

If you have any information that would help police, please call the investigators directly at the numbers below, send a Facebook private message or leave anonymous tips with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

Lt. Kristen Rogers: 616-456-4079

Det. Erica Fannon: 616-456-3348

Det. Amy Lowrie: 616-456-3427

