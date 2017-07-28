Tongue assault trial

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Beachgoers beware: Biting flies hit Ottawa County beachesJul 28, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Wish comes true for dying Vietnam VeteranJul 28, 2017, 11:51 p.m.
-
FedEx customers in rural areas being charged more…Jul 28, 2017, 6:27 p.m.