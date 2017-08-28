(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the murder trial of Raul Perez, who is accused in the strangulation death of a woman he considered his girlfriend.

Perez is accused of strangling Karla Guadalupe Magana, 31, at an apartment at 1484 44th St. SW east of Burlingame Avenue. Her body was found Oct. 26 in a bathroom.

Perez is charged with open murder. A jury was seated Monday in Kent County Circuit Court.

According to earlier testimony, Perez, 44, admitted to attacking the victim because he thought she was going to leave him for another man.

Wyoming police found Magana’s naked body in the bathroom covered by a towel. Perez was found asleep in bed.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV