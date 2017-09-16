Two deaths in Bridgman being investigated

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BRIDGMAN, MICH. - The Bridgman Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths.

Police were sent to a home on Baldwin Rd. to check on the welfare of the victims because their family had not heard from them in the past few days.

Once police arrived, the officer went into the house and found Donald Ackerman, 63, and Pamela Ackerman, 67, dead from gunshot wounds.

Preliminarily, the deaths appear to be a possible murder-suicide, but the incident remains under investigation.

