Two intoxicated men fire semi-automatic weapons out of car

Rahman Muhammad (left), 18, of Detroit, and Andrew Vasquez (right), 20, of Mount Pleasant were intoxicated and in possession of two uncased semi-automatic rifles in a car parked at an intersection in Denver Township. (Photo: Isabella County Sheriff's Office)

DENVER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Isabella County sheriff deputies responded to reports of people shooting weapons from inside of a car parked at an intersection.

Deputies arrived to Shepherd and Weidman roads in Denver Township around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and located a car matching the description.

When they spoke to the driver and passenger in the car, deputies discovered that the two men, Andrew Vasquez, 20, of Mount Pleasant and Rahman Muhammad, 18, of Detroit, were intoxicated and in possession of two uncased semi-automatic rifles.

Deputies say Vasquez and Muhammad loaded the guns inside of the car and for no known reason began firing the weapons into an open field -- inside of the car were several empty bullet casings on the floor. There was no one around them at the time and no homes in the area.

A 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle and a 7.62 caliber semi-automatic weapon were confiscated and the two men have been arraigned on weapons offense charges.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this incident.

