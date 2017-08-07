Two people charged following police dog attack

Jose Antonio Perez (L) and Victoria Jean Groth (R). (Photo: Provided)

HOWARD CITY, MICH. - Two people have been charged following a drive-by shooting and a police dog stabbing over the weekend.

Jose Antonio Perez, Jr., 34, and the woman with him, Victoria Jean Groth, 29, were arraigned in 64th B District Court on multiple counts regarding their involvement in a drive-by shooting and the stabbing of a police dog.

Early Sunday morning, police were investigating reports of a shooting that happened in Reynolds Township. Police found Perez and Groth at a gas station in Howard City. The two attempted to flee their car and run into nearby woods, however, police were able to track them down with a K-9 unit.

Before the two were arrested, Perez stabbed a K-9 with a pocket knife. The K-9 suffered some injures and was taken to the Michigan State University Animal Hospital, police say the dog will be released sometime in the next day or two.

Perez has eight charges against him, including:

Police animal/search and rescue dog killing or serious injury

Weapons, firearms possession by a felon

Weapons, ammo possession by a felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Fleeing a police officer (4th degree)

Assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer

Felony firearm

Perez is being held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond until his probable cause hearing later this month.

Groth only faces two counts of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer. She is being held on a $40,000 cash or surety bond and will have a probably cause hearing the same day as Perez.

