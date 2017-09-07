WZZM
Tyler Lowis sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Rose White , WZZM 5:23 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tyler Lowis was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 7 for sexually assaulting two school-aged boys when over a two year period.

The sexual assaults started when the boys were 13 and 11 years old. Lowis would dress his victim in a diaper and give him a pacifier. Footage of the sexual assaults were found on Lowis' personal tablet.

Police also found Lowis was in possession of child pornography. 

In August, Lowis pled guilty to four charges, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive commercial activity and using a computer to commit a crime. 

The court sentenced him on all of those charges, and he could serve up to 56 years and 3 months in prison.

Lowis will also be under lifetime electronic monitoring. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


