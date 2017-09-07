Tyler Lowis sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Tyler Ryan Lowis, 22, orfered to stand trial for sexual assaults on boy. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tyler Lowis was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 7 for sexually assaulting two school-aged boys when over a two year period.

The sexual assaults started when the boys were 13 and 11 years old. Lowis would dress his victim in a diaper and give him a pacifier. Footage of the sexual assaults were found on Lowis' personal tablet.

Police also found Lowis was in possession of child pornography.

► Related: Man who gave boy pacifier to muffle screams ordered to stand trial for assaults

In August, Lowis pled guilty to four charges, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive commercial activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

The court sentenced him on all of those charges, and he could serve up to 56 years and 3 months in prison.

Lowis will also be under lifetime electronic monitoring.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV