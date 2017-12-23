Rockford armed robbery suspect arrested

Images provided by Rockford Department of Public Safety show the armed robbery suspect and his vehicle at the C-Store Gas Station on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (Photo: Rockford Department of Public Safety)

UPDATE: According to the Daily News, on Friday, Dec. 22, a Montcalm County resident was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit. The suspect is currently being held at the Montcalm County Jail.

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Do you recognize this man? Police in Rockford say he robbed the C-Store Gas Station Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, police were called to 66 E. Bridge St. where it was reported a white man with a handgun took an unknown amount of cash from the business and drove away in a minivan.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, please contact Officer Brandon Boelema at bboelema@rockford.mi.us or by calling 616-866-9557.

If you have a tip you'd like to submit anonymously, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or visit www.silentobserver.org.

