Valuable bird stolen from parrot store

WYOMING, MICH. - The woman who took a parrot from a Wyoming pet store could face grand theft felony charges because the bird is valued at $1,600.

Surveillance video taken inside the Casa La Parrot store Wednesday could help identify the thief.

The bird is a White Belly Caique. The surveillance video appears to show a woman remove the parrot from his cage and then casually walk out the door while holding him firmly against her chest.

“This species is really, really friendly,” says store manager Jessica Oegema. “They will let you do anything to them which is why she was able to kind of hold onto him and she just had him right up against her chest and walked right out the door.”

A store customer was making installment payments on the parrot and one day was hoping to take him home.

The manager has distributed the surveillance video to the media and police department. She says they have had a few tips, but so far no positive identification.

“I can’t blame her for wanting one,” says Oegema. “But you don't steal. You don't take someone else’s animal. Their pet.”



