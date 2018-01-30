Package theft suspect who took bad fall in Bothell arrested

(Photo: KING)

A theft suspect and her getaway driver were arrested Tuesday after video of their incident went viral. A woman was caught on surveillance grabbing packages from a porch in Bothell - then seen falling and hurting herself on the lawn. A man appears on the video and carries her to the car before going back to retrieve the packages.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said both suspects were arrested on theft charges early Tuesday morning. Their identities have not been made public.

The Bothell homeowners say theft has happened to them before, so they set up precautions to protect their packages. They get text alerts from UPS and installed the camera system that captured this incident.

The homeowner is frustrated by the loss and says one box contained a special medication. Insurance pays for some of it, but it doesn't cover replacements.

The homeowner says it’s worth more than $5,000 and he doesn't feel any sympathy for the woman who fell.

