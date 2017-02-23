VIDEO: Police release dash cam video of officer and G.R. woman struck by car

Wyoming Police have released the police cruiser dash cam video of a crash involving in officer and a Grand Rapids woman on US-131. (Photo: Wyoming Police)

WYOMING, MICH. - WARNING: Police say the video may be graphic.

Wyoming Police have released the police cruiser dash cam video of a crash involving an officer and a Grand Rapids woman on US-131.

The video comes the same day as the 26-year-old driver, Jeffrey Lee Huizinga, was arraigned on two felony charges.

(Photo: Wyoming Police Department)

The crash injured Huizinga and Wyoming Department of Public Safety Officer Ryan Silvis.

The crash happened on northbound U.S. 131, north of 44th Street on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officer Silvis was responding to a single car accident involving the woman. She lost control of her pick-up truck and was stuck. While walking toward the woman, Huizinga struck him and the woman's truck, throwing Silvis more than 30-feet forward.

Thursday, Feb. 23 Wyoming Police released a 3-and-half minute clip from the dash camera footage on Officer Silvis’ cruiser.

Wyoming Police Lt. Mark Easterly said in a statement that both Officer Silvis and the driver were notified that the video was going to be released.

Officer Silvis and Huizinga are still recovering from their injuries after the crash.

Wyoming officer Ryan Silvis (Photo: Wyoming Police Department)

The incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Upon completion, it will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

