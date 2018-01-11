Walker woman pleads guilty in stabbing death case

Heather McFerrin Courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff's Department

ALLENDALE, MICH. - A Walker woman has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of a man in Allendale back in April of 2017.

Heather McFerrin was originally charged with open murder. Ottawa County investigators say 26-year-old Spencer Rauch was stabbed in the chest in the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park.

She can face up to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced later in February.

