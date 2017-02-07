Judge to thieves: War memorial thefts caused ‘needless emotional trauma'

Thieves took the helmet, dog tags and replica rifle from the Cedar Springs memorial for hometown soldier Timothy Brown. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two young men involved in a concession stand break-in and vandalism of a cherished Cedar Springs war memorial were given jail and probation Tuesday for crimes that caused “needless emotional trauma,’’ the sentencing judge said.

“Can you understand the way people feel when they have a son or a daughter join the military, be sent overseas and killed?’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan said. “And then they come back and have this memorial to help remember the person, to help bring some closure and it’s defaced or stolen?

“This brings needless emotional trauma to the people involved,’’ he said. “I’m really disappointed in that; the community was disappointed.’’

The late October crimes outraged the city of Cedar Springs in northern Kent County. On Oct. 21, a concession stand was broken into at Skinner Field. The next night, the town’s Operation Iraqi Freedom-Operation Enduring Freedom memorial honoring SPC. Timothy D. Brown was vandalized; a bronze rifle and helmet were taken.

The 23-year-old Cedar Springs graduate died Nov. 4, 2005, during military operations in Iraq. About $10,000 in donations was raised to build the memorial.

Four people were charged in the case, including a father and son.

Justin Lynn Rossman, 28, and David Edgar Sommerville, 17, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and receiving and concealing stolen property. Both appeared in court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Each were placed on probation for 2½ years and sentenced to 240 days in jail, with credit for more than 100 days already served. They also were ordered to pay more than $2,600 in restitution and must perform community service.

“I messed up,’’ Sommerville told the court. “I fell in the wrong place with the wrong people.’’

Because of his age and lack of criminal background, Sommerville was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows his record to be expunged if he fulfills terms of his sentence without major missteps.

“He’s just a kid, judge,’’ defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen said. “It was a mistake that he made. He’s a smart kid, but a naive kid. If jail is supposed to teach people not to do things again, I think it’s done that in this case.’’

Rossman apologized “for everything that has happened,’’ directing his comments to the Brown family, who did not attend the sentencings.

“He is the adult, he should have known better,’’ defense attorney Roman J. Kosiorek said. “He realizes his involvement with the other co-defendants was totally wrong and he wants to apologize to everybody that suffered, especially the community.’’

The least culpable of the group, 45-year-old Tracy Lyn Coleman, was given one years' probation for a misdemeanor conviction of receiving and concealing stolen property of less than $1,000. Police found the helmet and rifle on his property.

“The community is upset at you, too, with good reason,’’ Sullivan said. He suggested an apology letter to Brown’s family would be in order.

In addition to probation, Coleman was ordered to perform 160 hours of community service, preferably at a home for veterans, the judge said.

Coleman’s son, 20-year-old Austin Lee Coleman, will be sentenced next week.

The rifle and helmet were found by deputies investigating several break-ins, including one at the concession building, which was caught on video surveillance. The memorial was vandalized the following day. The search took them to Tracy Coleman’s home on East Muskegon Street, a few blocks from the damaged memorial. He shared the home with his son.

Tracy Coleman told one of his co-defendants "to get it out of there because he did not want it in there,'' court records show.

Authorities charged Rossman and Sommerville with receiving and concealing stolen property stemming from the memorial theft. The crime carries a five-year penalty.

The pair, along with Austin Coleman, also were charged with breaking into the concession stand, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sullivan said the concession stand break-in was an affront to legions of volunteers who donated time, energy and effort to keep it running.

“Those types of stands are usually built by parents, athletic supporters,’’ Sullivan said. “They give money and they go out and they raise money, they collect bottles. You break in, you do damage, you steal and cause these contributions to go down the drain, essentially.’’

