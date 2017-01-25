Warrant issued for Fort Collins child sex assault suspect

Andrew Vanderwal (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

The Northern Colorado youth volunteer accused of sexually assaulting two children landed on Fort Collins' most wanted list after failing to appear at a bond hearing this week.

Andrew Todd Vanderwal, 26, was arrested Nov. 1 after police say he confessed to sexually assaulting a boy in his home. Since then, another child has come forward with sex assault allegations against Vanderwal, and police say more allegations are possible.

Vanderwal was formerly a volunteer for a youth hockey program at NoCo Ice Center.

Vanderwal had been out of jail since posting $7,500 bond in November, but he failed to appear Thursday at a court hearing to discuss his bond, said Kate Kimble, Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman. Court records indicate he also failed to attend a Dec. 8 hearing.

Because Vanderwal failed to appear at the hearing, his bond has been forfeited and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. Defendants who forfeit their bonds generally end up remaining in jail throughout court proceedings.

Vanderwal's attorney, Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Dion Custis, did not immediately return a message from the Coloradoan requesting comment.

Vanderwal has not yet submitted a plea of guilty or not guilty to the charges he faces, which include three counts of sexual assault of child under 15 by one in a position of trust and two counts of sexual assault of a child. All are felonies.

It's not yet clear how Vanderwal came to know the second alleged victim.

Vanderwal's initial arrest is connected to an Oct. 27 incident when his roommate returned to their Fort Collins home to find Vanderwal rising from the couch, where he'd been lying with the roommate's son.

Vanderwal's roommate noticed the boy, to whom Vanderwal is not related, seemed quiet and withdrawn. The next morning, the child said that Vanderwal had touched his genitals and the abuse had been "going on for some time," according to the affidavit.Vanderwal eventually confessed to police that he touched the boy's genitals on five occasions, court records state.

The NoCo Ice Center cut ties with Vanderwal after learning of his arrest, said Sarah Nelson, director of rink operations.

If Vanderwal victimized you or you believe he victimized someone you know, Fort Collins Police Services encourages you to contact Det. Brinton Deighton at 970-221-6340. Parents and victims can contact police without having to file an official police report. The agency's victim advocates can provide support and help families navigate their options.

