Warrant sought for ‘Peeping Tom' in Amber Township

(Photo: iStock)

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A warrant is being requested for probation violation for a 56-year-old Ludington man who was reportedly “wearing binoculars and looking in windows." That's according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

“He was spotted by a deputy crawling through tall grass in a person’s yard.”

The incident occurred Friday, May 19, at 2:36 p.m. on Brye Road and First Street in Amber Township.

It was initially dispatched as a “suspicious situation,” Cole said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Mason County Press