West Michigan doctor temporarily suspended for alleged sexual abuse with patients

Steven Scranton (Photo: Courtesy of Kent County Jail)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Rockford-based doctor Steven Edward Scranton has been summarily suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Scranton was arrested on Jan. 29 after the Kent County Sheriff's Office investigated and found there were multiple reports made by patients regarding inappropriate sexual contact.

Scranton is accused of criminal sexual conduct with multiple patients. The allegations include sexual comments, physical contact and requests for improper favors from patients.

The Kent County Prosecutor has issued three separate criminal sexual conduct charges including second degree personal injury and fourth degree force or coercion.

A summary suspension is temporary, and it is not the final decision that Scranton violated the Public Health Code.

