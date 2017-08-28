West Michigan police departments can now use military equipment again

Military equipment for police

WYOMING, MICH. - Local police departments can use military equipment again. An executive order by President Trump overturns a policy from the Obama administration.

That policy was trying to avoid local police from appearing like an "occupying force."

"I understand those concerns but again it comes down to protection so when you are standing in a line of officers during a public protest you never know what's going to happen in that situation," says James Carmody, Director of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The order affects equipment like armored vehicles, large caliber weapons and ammunition. Carmody says the equipment also has practical use.

"The humvee that we have has also been handy during some foul weather especially during the winter months helping us get in some areas we may not be able to get to with just a patrol car," says Carmody.

