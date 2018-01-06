Western Michigan getting new prosecutor focused on violence

Empty courtroom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says the federal Western District of Michigan will receive an additional assistant U.S. attorney to focus exclusively on violent crime.

The department announced Friday the district is one of 27 locations around the U.S. receiving new federal prosecutors who will concentrate on violent crime.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says in a news release the additional prosecutor will help its efforts targeting violent crime. He says he expects the position to be filled in the next few months.

His office partners with federal, state and local law enforcement and supports violent crime task forces located in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo and Lansing. The task forces concentrate on gun, gang and drug crime in particular neighborhoods or perpetrated by individuals or groups.

© 2018 Associated Press