Witnesses to shooting death speak out

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two homeless men almost died early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed inches from where they were sleeping near the intersection of Division Avenue and Franklin Street in Grand Rapids.

When they looked in the car, they noticed the driver had been shot.

"I walked right up to the truck and saw the guy bleeding from his neck, from his throat," David Delarose said. "He was just gone. I seen him die."

Grand Rapids police said medics tried to perform CPR on the driver, but the 27-year-old man was dead at the scene.

"He went diagonally through the lot, in between the telephone poles, missed another pole, hit a guide wire and just landed there in the back," said Sgt. John Wittkowski of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Sgt. Wittkowski said they also found a 23 year-old man dead from a gunshot wound under a trailer in a nearby parking lot, owned by New York Fried Chicken.

"It appears, at some point in time as they're going through the lot, he gets ejected from the vehicle," he said. "How that happened, again, we don't know."

While the police investigation continues, Delarose said he, and his friend Andy, are counting their blessings.

"We didn't know what to do man," he said. "That dude just came right at us like a beeline. We're lucky we're alive."

