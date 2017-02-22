Woman arraigned for November accident that killed pedestrian in Georgetown Twp.

(Photo: Courtesy Photo)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - A Zeeland woman with a clean driving record was arraigned today on a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fatal November accident in which a pedestrian was struck as he walked along Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

Heidi Louise Vanderbie, 46, entered a not guilty plea in Hudsonville District Court to failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. Vanderbie, who is free on bond, said she planned to hire her own attorney.

If convicted of the charge, she faces up to a year in jail.

Korey Taphouse, a father of two, was struck while walking along Port Sheldon near 48th Avenue. He died the following day.

Police say Vanderbie continued driving, thinking she had hit a deer. She called 911 after arriving home.

The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on Nov. 27. Taphouse, 30, was out for a walk, heading west on Port Sheldon, when he was struck by a 2012 Jeep not far from his home.

Taphouse was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and died the next morning. He was an organ donor.

Since Taphouse’s death, his wife, Emily Taphouse, has lobbied Georgetown Township for improved lighting and sidewalks along the stretch of road where the accident occurred.

She was among dozens of people who attended a Georgetown Township meeting in late January, urging officials to dedicate money for lighting and sidewalks.

