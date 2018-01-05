Woman arraigned on charges involving embezzlement from Shelby Marathon Station

Angela Smith

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Angela Smith, 45, of Shelby has been arraigned on a charge of embezzlement by an agent of $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony. Bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Shelby Marathon Station at 4252 West Shelby Road Tuesday, Jan. 2, in Shelby Township for a possible embezzlement complaint.

The owner of the store and his wife told the deputy they believed that the store was missing $35,000 from embezzlement that they believed was from Smith, the store’s manager.

Upon further investigation and an interview with Smith, the deputy determined that a large amount of cash, lottery tickets and food items were stolen, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was arrested shortly after.

This story originally appeared in the Ludington Daily News.

© 2018 Ludington Daily News