Woman arrested on numerous charges including cocaine, fentanyl possession

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers in Oceana County on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

She's facing charges of cocaine possession, fentanyl possession, open intoxicants in a vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant at Garfield Road and 168th Avenue, according to Sgt. Charles Hockanson.

The woman was also in possession of other narcotics in pill form, Hockanson said.

She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.

