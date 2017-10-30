Woman charged after threats at mosque reaches plea deal

The parking lot of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center is cordoned off while police conduct an investigation Monday, Jan. 2. (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - A woman accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has reached a plea agreement to resolve the case.

Kari Moss, 34, of Ada, pleaded no contest Monday to making a false bomb threat, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. She's jailed on $500,000 bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the deal. Her mother says she's suffered from mental illness for many years.

Kentwood police say members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center told investigators a woman was outside the mosque's locked doors on Jan. 2 demanding money when she made the threat.

No weapons were found. No services were being held.

