Woman charged after threats at mosque reaches plea deal

Associated Press , WZZM 2:42 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - A woman accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has reached a plea agreement to resolve the case.

Kari Moss, 34, of Ada, pleaded no contest Monday to making a false bomb threat, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison. She's jailed on $500,000 bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

A stiffer charge of making a false threat of terrorism was dismissed under the deal. Her mother says she's suffered from mental illness for many years.

Kentwood police say members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center told investigators a woman was outside the mosque's locked doors on Jan. 2 demanding money when she made the threat.

No weapons were found. No services were being held.

© 2017 Associated Press


