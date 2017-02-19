Woman, child in custody after car chase with Battle Creek Police

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A woman and two-year-old child are in custody after leading the Battle Creek Police on a car chase on M-66 on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 around 8:30 police were dispatched to a motel on the first block of Division Drive on reports of assault.

When police on the scene, they found the 22-year-old suspect attempting to leave the motel parking lot with a 2-year-old child. The woman refused to exit her vehicle and tried to drive away with the child unrestrained in the backseat.

Officers broke a rear window in attempt to get the woman to stop. One officer was able to unlock and open the driver side door, however, the woman began driving backwards with the officer trapped between the door and her car.

The officer got out of the way of the car and the woman was able to get away, striking another responding officer's cruiser. She fled southbound on M-66 with the Battle Creek Police in pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper joined in as well.

The car chase came to an end at M-66 near I-94 and police were able to put the woman into custody.

Police say no one was hurt after the incident.

The 2-year-old was turned over to family.

Battle Creek Police will continue to investigate this incident.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

